Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) by $2.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Lifted Its Stake

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17 million, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $6.08 during the last trading session, reaching $202.89. About 27.91 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 36,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.33 million, down from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 20.38 million shares traded or 54.95% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays hires Citigroup’s Clements, beefs up US CLO platform; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP WILL CONSIDER HAVING CORBAT TAKE ON CHAIRMAN ROLE; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares to 51,697 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Etf Tr by 66,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,913 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,282 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hourglass Capital Limited Com has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Agricole S A reported 280,903 shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.54M shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 869 shares. Oregon-based Northside Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,316 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 2.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howland Capital Management Lc holds 38,962 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,843 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Carroll Inc invested in 104,356 shares. Confluence Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,822 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 61,184 shares. Matarin Cap Management Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,020 shares. Spectrum accumulated 1.68% or 29,645 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 34,316 shares to 337,953 shares, valued at $22.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 20,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.72 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 161.72M were accumulated by Blackrock. 5,442 are held by Montgomery Invest Mngmt. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.46% or 302,341 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Company Il reported 211,505 shares stake. 1.14 million were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Dupont Cap Mngmt owns 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 327,310 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.01% or 172 shares. Wellington Shields Communication Limited Liability stated it has 14,510 shares. Personal Advsr Corporation reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.67% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 8.38 million shares. Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 6.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 71,323 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management reported 9,160 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Qv Investors Inc reported 620,417 shares.