Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lowered Sap Se (SAP) Holding by $546,135 as Stock Value Rose; American Capital Management Cut Its Costar Group (CSGP) Holding by $723,698

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 91,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $126.82. About 217,973 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 27/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER RAISES NET SHORT IN SAP TO 0.91% FROM 0.51%; 22/03/2018 – NEORIS Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant Among Global SAP Implementation Service Providers; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 18/04/2018 – 10PEARLS BUYS KASH SOLUTIONS, A SAP ARIBA PARTNER; 08/03/2018 – Ameri100 Leverages Client Base for First SAP Cloud Platform Award; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste ac; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Op. Profit EUR7.35B to EUR7.50B; 25/04/2018 – Gigya Solutions from SAP Help Companies Protect Customer Data and Build Trust across Greater China; 10/04/2018 – Digital Procurement Takes Flight; 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 1,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,085 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.82M, down from 82,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $628.2. About 115,415 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by:

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 64,655 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $30.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 2.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kornit Digital by 37,710 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $68.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 35,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM).