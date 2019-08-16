Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $13.87 Million as Share Value Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Valuation Rose While Valueworks Has Cut Position by $646,000

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 83,124 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 92,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 1.83 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Limited Com owns 119,270 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 5,392 shares. 87,000 are owned by Viking Fund Limited Liability Com. First Mercantile reported 8,446 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 120 shares. Blair William Com Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Freestone Liability Co has 0.26% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 400 shares stake. Exchange Capital Management Incorporated owns 9,544 shares. Regions Finance Corp invested in 0.01% or 11,794 shares. 1.04 million were reported by Rare Infrastructure Limited. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Oakmont accumulated 671,096 shares. Adams Natural Fund holds 1.05% or 90,500 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 162,018 shares to 352,404 shares, valued at $20.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 12,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).