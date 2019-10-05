Nwq Investment Management Company Has Cut Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $1.02 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Upped Its Position in Prudential Finl (PRU) as Market Valuation Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 58,419 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, down from 70,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 523,799 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPS & MAINTENANCE CONTRACT FOR; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 38,168 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 34,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.19M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 05/04/2018 – PGIM Fixed Income announces leadership changes to its US bank loan team; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28; 30/04/2018 – Two Montana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.14 million for 17.96 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. Lowrey Charles F had bought 7,500 shares worth $627,600 on Monday, September 9. TANJI KENNETH bought $209,600 worth of stock.

