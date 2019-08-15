Nwq Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Hess (HES) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Barometer Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by $4.35 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 241,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The hedge fund held 518,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 760,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 6.38M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 08/05/2018 – AES SEES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS PLANT IN SERVICE BY 1H 2020; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEIVED ENEL PROPOSAL ON AES INDIRECT INVESTMENT

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc analyzed 126,439 shares as the company's stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 928,448 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.92 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 2.76M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 20,316 shares to 82,654 shares, valued at $24.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 121,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 124 are held by Tci Wealth. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 300 were reported by Qci Asset Management Inc New York. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 18,956 shares. 20 are held by Sageworth Trust Company. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 0.01% or 375 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 117 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.03% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Los Angeles Management Equity Research has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Shell Asset Management invested in 16,297 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 373,461 were accumulated by Principal Financial. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 448,899 shares. Impala Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.34 million shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 10,616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 26,141 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares valued at $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E on Wednesday, March 6. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 442 shares worth $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. 442 shares were bought by MCMANUS DAVID, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 107,800 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Investment Trust by 77,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 2.11M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 55,303 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs owns 1.81M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.42 million shares. Diligent Ltd Liability accumulated 12,220 shares or 0.13% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 971,817 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs stated it has 32,110 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Management has invested 0.66% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.07M shares. 10,282 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 36,180 shares. Whittier Trust Communication reported 375,118 shares. Monarch Cap Management owns 20,400 shares. Capital Guardian reported 0.69% stake.