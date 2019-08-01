Nwq Investment Management Company Has Boosted Posco (PKX) Stake by $6.88 Million as Market Value Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Has Cut Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $6.62 Million; Market Value Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 87,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.90 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $89.2. About 2.86M shares traded or 32.33% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 253.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 125,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 174,382 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 196,658 shares traded or 14.86% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Rev KRW7.761T Vs KRW7.067T; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY REPORTS NON-BINDING PACT W/ POSCO TO SELL TENEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – POSCO THAINOX PCL INOX.BK – QTRLY NET PROFIT 197.2 MLN BAHT VS 227.7 MLN BAHT; 23/03/2018 – Posco looks for charge from electric vehicle batteries; 10/03/2018 – S.Korea’s POSCO, Samsung SDI agree to build cathode plant in Chile by 2021; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO SAYS SEES CHINA’S STEEL PRICES STABLISING; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO; 17/04/2018 – POSCO SAYS CEO OFFERS TO RESIGN; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 511,041 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $35.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 53,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,449 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 76,433 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corp has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 90,999 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Cibc Bancorporation Usa accumulated 4,252 shares. Ajo Lp invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Ci Invests Inc reported 3,546 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc reported 92,925 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 1.67 million shares. Tcw Grp, California-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 16,702 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.02% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Utah Retirement has invested 0.16% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Parametric Assoc Lc owns 0.12% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.89M shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Virginia Corp by 131,478 shares to 791,256 shares, valued at $34.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).