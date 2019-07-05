Nwq Investment Management Company Has Boosted Its Tenaris S A (TS) Stake; Cambrex (CBM)’s Sentiment Is 0.77

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Tenaris S A (TS) stake by 50.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 223,460 shares as Tenaris S A (TS)’s stock rose 4.79%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 667,270 shares with $18.85M value, up from 443,810 last quarter. Tenaris S A now has $15.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.35. About 803,717 shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 23/03/2018 – Tenaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 21.6 MLN PESOS VS LOSS OF 43.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Adds Tenaris; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40

Cambrex Corp (CBM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 82 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 106 sold and reduced holdings in Cambrex Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 32.32 million shares, down from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cambrex Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 64 Increased: 61 New Position: 21.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) stake by 476,800 shares to 2.33M valued at $41.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 20,585 shares and now owns 407,755 shares. Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenaris (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris had 8 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 18 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Morgan Stanley.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various services and products for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It has a 20 P/E ratio. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics.