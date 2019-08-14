Nwq Investment Management Company Has Boosted Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $12.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose, Adelante Capital Management Has Boosted by $12.49 Million Its Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 27,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 303,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.63 million, up from 276,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $548.38. About 404,511 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 191,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 890,859 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.92 million, up from 699,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com accumulated 32,022 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 127,228 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Telemus Limited invested in 0.05% or 10,390 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 38,356 shares. Cap Management Va owns 126,711 shares. Rench Wealth accumulated 1.4% or 32,832 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 56,903 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 241,074 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ltd accumulated 36,021 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 23,110 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 15,639 shares. First National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.15% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mechanics National Bank Department invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Blb&B Lc accumulated 3,660 shares. Ckw Group invested in 0.01% or 900 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 476,800 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $41.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 87,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,859 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 940 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Eminence Lp holds 355,878 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Campbell And Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 930 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.18% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6,771 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Blackrock invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc invested in 28,469 shares. 1,916 are owned by Albion Financial Ut. Capwealth Advisors Lc invested in 2.72% or 39,202 shares. Farallon Cap Management Limited Company invested 1.52% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Dupont Capital Management reported 30,918 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Prelude Cap Management Llc has 4,089 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 102,291 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $36.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) by 55,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc.

