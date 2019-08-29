Nwq Investment Management Company Decreased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Position By $613,041; Cerecor (CERC) Sellers Increased By 63.61% Their Shorts

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 1.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 15,719 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 1.52 million shares with $60.46M value, down from 1.54M last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 65,433 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) had an increase of 63.61% in short interest. CERC’s SI was 478,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 63.61% from 292,700 shares previously. With 159,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)’s short sellers to cover CERC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 33,024 shares traded. Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) has declined 8.41% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CERC News: 02/04/2018 – Cerecor 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/04/2018 – CERECOR INC CERC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $15 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Cerecor: President and COO Robert Moscato Has Resigned; 02/04/2018 – Cerecor Had $43.1M in Total Assets at Dec. 31; 28/03/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Peter Greenleaf as CEO; 11/05/2018 – Cerecor 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 28/03/2018 – CERECOR – GREENLEAF MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF SUCAMPO PHARMACEUTICALS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cerecor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERC); 09/04/2018 – Cerecor Appoints Simon Pedder to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 Cerecor Appoints Peter Greenleaf as Chief Executive Officer

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company has market cap of $130.44 million. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder , as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. It currently has negative earnings. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy.

Among 2 analysts covering Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerecor has $11 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 245.39% above currents $3.04 stock price. Cerecor had 3 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.05 per share. WAL’s profit will be $124.38M for 8.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity. BOYD WILLIAM S also bought $113,125 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 14,083 shares to 524,538 valued at $46.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 402,065 shares and now owns 1.98 million shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.