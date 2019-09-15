Nwq Investment Management Company Decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stake By $7.58 Million; Fair Isaac (FICO) Sentiment Is 1.09

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 142 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 130 sold and reduced stakes in Fair Isaac Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 21.40 million shares, down from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Fair Isaac Corp in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 112 Increased: 75 New Position: 67.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) stake by 52.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 758,270 shares as Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO)’s stock declined 20.91%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 686,803 shares with $6.88M value, down from 1.45M last quarter. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc now has $791.33 million valuation. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 3.86 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Responds to Kimmeridge 13D Filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger

The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $309.34. About 309,741 shares traded or 22.94% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FICO Announces Earnings of $1.03 per Share for Second Quarter Fiscal 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.94% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation for 380,842 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 73,454 shares or 7.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Funds Llc has 4.45% invested in the company for 90,000 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 2.67% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 99,636 shares.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $8.94 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 50.46 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 56.86 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $65.71 million for 3.01 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 68,371 shares to 1.25M valued at $35.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) stake by 20,560 shares and now owns 262,490 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nwq Inv Co Limited Co accumulated 0.15% or 686,803 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 184,592 shares. 10,950 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Partnership. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0% or 8,100 shares. Tanaka Mgmt holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 28,223 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 275,252 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 56,268 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Inc Lc invested 0.16% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). The Texas-based Usca Ria Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 170,439 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tributary Llc accumulated 1.08 million shares. 174 are owned by Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru.