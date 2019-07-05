Nwq Investment Management Company Decreased By $2.20 Million Its Ingersoll (IR) Position; Columbia Banking System (COLB) Sentiment Is 1.42

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 4.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 20,585 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 16.00%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 407,755 shares with $44.02 million value, down from 428,340 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $30.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $124.52. About 449,186 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 91 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 64 sold and trimmed equity positions in Columbia Banking System Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 64.91 million shares, down from 65.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Columbia Banking System Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 53 Increased: 71 New Position: 20.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) stake by 76,727 shares to 720,481 valued at $27.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 117,172 shares and now owns 1.68M shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Bank Trust holds 7,078 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.08% or 2.86 million shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 719,380 shares. Huntington National Bank owns 2,809 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 484,622 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.34% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 6.91M shares. Washington Tru Bancorp holds 200 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com owns 200 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 2,182 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Numerixs Technology reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 3,300 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.39% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 442,595 shares. Finemark Natl Savings Bank owns 70,448 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer stated it has 24,835 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,018 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $495.20M for 15.19 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of IR in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Monday, May 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1 with “Market Perform”.

The stock increased 1.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.59. About 36,832 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has declined 13.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Raises Quarter Dividend to 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC – TO PAY A REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million

Analysts await Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. COLB’s profit will be $45.94M for 14.52 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Banking System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. for 3.00 million shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc owns 654,895 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 1.05% invested in the company for 39,409 shares. The California-based Jcsd Capital Llc has invested 1.04% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,043 shares.