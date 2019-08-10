Nwq Investment Management Company Cut Its Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holding by $1.06 Million; Mitchell Group Position in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Lowered by $3.08 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 43,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.17 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 289,216 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 20,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 22,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 43,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.35M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video); 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Management invested in 0.02% or 10,952 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,730 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Lmr Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,527 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 113,053 shares stake. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 9,566 shares. Boston Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tarbox Family Office reported 96 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. General holds 30,556 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Covalent Partners Limited Liability accumulated 12.55% or 43,255 shares. 67,182 were accumulated by Thornburg Invest Mgmt Inc. Becker Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Gp LP has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Investorplace.com published: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.