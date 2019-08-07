Nwq Investment Management Company Cut Its Holding in Enersys (ENS) by $989,300; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 15,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 526,447 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.30M, down from 541,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 284,361 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 73.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc sold 287,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 106,100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 393,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss invested in 0.01% or 58,967 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 80,171 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership invested in 66,249 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Ack Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 200,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 146,097 are held by Metropolitan Life Co New York. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 11,086 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,509 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 145,922 shares. Kempen Capital Nv stated it has 143,195 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 2,274 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 6,605 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.04% or 1.37 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Bbt Management Limited Co has 0.54% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 6,593 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (NYSE:RBS) by 228,393 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $15.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 115,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 248,050 shares to 296,050 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 107,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc/Canada (FRTSF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Interocean Lc has invested 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd reported 878,364 shares. Parametric Port Ltd owns 14.56 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh has invested 0.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Buckingham Mgmt has 3,695 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 19,045 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 814,948 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt invested in 0.66% or 16,900 shares. 12,692 were accumulated by Mercer Cap Advisers Inc. Alphaone Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,840 shares. The Massachusetts-based Management Com has invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 45,890 shares stake. 5,560 were accumulated by American Money Mgmt Llc. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 52.92 million shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 9,530 are owned by Congress Asset Management Ma.

