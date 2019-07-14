Nwq Investment Management Company Cut By $30.54 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Sentiment Is 0.95

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 191 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 201 trimmed and sold stakes in Alaska Air Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 106.04 million shares, up from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alaska Air Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 65 Reduced: 136 Increased: 137 New Position: 54.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 29.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 576,304 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 1.37M shares with $73.81 million value, down from 1.95M last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $199.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 11.23 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 20/04/2018 – Xcelero Announces Silver Sponsorship of SuiteWorld18; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv accumulated 45,481 shares. Moreover, Harvey has 0.79% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Howe And Rusling has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.4% or 363,525 shares in its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Notis holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 33,575 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.40 million shares. Swedbank invested in 0.53% or 2.09 million shares. Private Ocean Ltd, California-based fund reported 6,602 shares. Fin Mngmt owns 1,352 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 237,423 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 47,410 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc holds 768,627 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 342,731 shares to 3.95 million valued at $47.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 154,710 shares and now owns 1.47 million shares. Loews Corp (NYSE:L) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Hold” rating and $51 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20.

The stock increased 1.47% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 958,705 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 18.26 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.92 million for 8.19 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LUV’s 737 MAX Update, ALK & JBLU’s Bullish Q2 Views – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta’s Solid Q2 Guidance Boosts Airline Stocks – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Tweaks Its Q2 Forecast – Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teradyne, Inc. (TER) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. for 107,188 shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 98,689 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 2.82% invested in the company for 2.71 million shares. The New York-based Tanaka Capital Management Inc has invested 2.7% in the stock. Causeway Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 4.34 million shares.