Nwq Investment Management Company Boosted Its Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding by $12.51 Million as Valuation Rose; Transcanada (TRP) Holding Held by Citadel Advisors Llc

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 9197.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 3.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.53 million, up from 38,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 2.06 million shares traded or 56.19% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA TRP.TO – IN ADDITION TO KEYSTONE XL, LOOKING TO INCREASE SYSTEM UTILIZATION BY CONNECTING MORE SUPPLY AND MORE MARKETS TO THE SYSTEM- CEO; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NGTL EXPORT CAPACITY OPEN SEASON CLOSED ON MARCH 15 AND WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, WITH AVERAGE AWARDED CONTRACT TERM OF ABOUT 22 YRS; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 228.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 338,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,759 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.36 million, up from 147,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 313,785 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontline Ltd (Put) by 75,900 shares to 45,700 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A (Put) by 345,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,800 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:RPM).

