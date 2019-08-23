Nwq Investment Management Company Boosted By $423,240 Its Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Holding; Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 3 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 5 decreased and sold positions in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 538,143 shares, down from 641,286 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) stake by 3.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 10,581 shares as Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC)’s stock declined 7.04%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 339,672 shares with $13.78 million value, up from 329,091 last quarter. Hsbc Hldgs Plc now has $146.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 1.67 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 26/03/2018 – HSBC Sees Much Higher Probability of ECB Not Hiking This Cycle (Video); 13/04/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : KERING PRTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 500 EUROS FROM 460 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – HSBC 1Q Rev $13.71B Vs. $12.99B; 31/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Contact RBS’s Stevenson to Replace Finance Chief; 09/04/2018 – HSBC names veteran banker head of Asia belt and road initiative; 14/05/2018 – Indonesia ‘absolutely should be booming’ says HSBC country head; 04/04/2018 – HSBC SAID TO REVIEW UP TO A QUARTER OF COUNTRIES IT OPERATES IN; 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 16/04/2018 – HSBC sets out new European private bank structure

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 6,594 shares traded. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund for 82,097 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 30,449 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,679 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd. has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 178,600 shares.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The company has market cap of $115.13 million. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 576,304 shares to 1.37M valued at $73.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 87,975 shares and now owns 673,859 shares. Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) was reduced too.

