Nwi Management LP Upped Stake in Comcast (CMCSA) by $15.12 Million as Market Value Declined; As Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Value Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Raised by $551,950 Its Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 35,600 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 28,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 443,599 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 09/05/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – WITH APPOINTMENT OF GENERAL ODIERNO, OSHKOSH CORPORATION HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK)

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.03M, up from 705,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 12/03/2018 – Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ Adds Award-Winning One-Click Audio Conferencing App; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $38.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Select Sector Spdr G7 Eq (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.47 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 9,078 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has 2.77M shares. 132,370 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.19% or 2.81M shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sit reported 0.33% stake. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca reported 311,225 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc holds 0.51% or 854,247 shares. Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). South Dakota Council reported 888,800 shares. Northrock Ltd Liability holds 6,513 shares. 7,804 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Company Oh.

