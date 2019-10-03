Nwi Management LP Upped Its United Continental Holdings (UAL) Stake by $23.49 Million as Share Value Rose; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Dominion Energy (Put) (D) Position by $3.08 Million

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.47M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $82.79. About 1.98M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.11 Per Gallon; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month; 30/05/2018 – NEARLY HALF UNITED REVENUES ARE BOOKED DIRECTLY: KIRBY; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 23/05/2018 – UAL ADJUSTING HAWAII CAPACITY ON SOFTNESS IN LEISURE MARKET; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) (D) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.53M, down from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 1.98 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 36,547 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Geode Cap Mngmt Llc reported 3.46 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc reported 783,441 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hellman Jordan Mgmt Inc Ma has invested 1.42% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Advisor Ltd holds 0.06% or 5,696 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Com Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Nordea Management accumulated 0% or 5,908 shares. 7,722 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Cibc World Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 51,592 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 183 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.07% or 311,646 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.00 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 26,437 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Altimeter Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.83M shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 960,000 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $42.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equities (Call) by 216,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,200 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Airline Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FOCUS-Crisis-hit Boeing readies huge effort to return 737 MAX to the skies – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Airliners Giving Mixed Guidance: United, Delta Reaffirm, JetBlue Warns – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Transportation, Security Changed After 9/11 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US FAA to brief international regulators on status of Boeing 737 MAX – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “GE Is Betting on the Biggest Offshore Wind Turbine Ever – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc by 192,000 shares to 450,999 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 175,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Edtechx Hldgs Acquisition Co.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.24 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,441 are owned by Community Retail Bank Na. Aqr Management Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.23M shares. Parsec Finance Management has 8,354 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,216 shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crossvault Cap Limited Com holds 0.95% or 24,983 shares in its portfolio. Company National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 13,932 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 32,686 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Advsr Asset Incorporated reported 0.45% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tocqueville Asset Lp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% or 24,640 shares in its portfolio. Howland Cap Limited Co reported 3,000 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).