Nwi Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Sprint (S) by $3.75 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 8.73M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Rev $8.08B; 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Executive Transition Expected to Occur on or Before May 31; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 36,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 690,483 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.38M, up from 654,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 10.40M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Darling Ingredients Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DAR) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BXC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprint T-Mobile Merger: Reassessing The Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atkore International Group Inc.’s (NYSE:ATKR) ROE Of 62% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equities (Call) by 20.00M shares to 23.00 million shares, valued at $585.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 927,499 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability stated it has 102,782 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 3.25M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys holds 123,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% stake. 7,230 are owned by Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp. Quantbot Tech Lp has 0.03% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). First Tru Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 3.56M shares. Cwm Limited Company accumulated 507 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 156,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 369 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 4.15 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bronson Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 75,000 shares or 2.91% of the stock. St Germain D J Co owns 259,107 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut owns 59,199 shares. Cleararc Capital stated it has 29,350 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins, a Japan-based fund reported 5,160 shares. Fin Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Boston Family Office Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,568 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 1.79 million shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 42,436 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technology Inc holds 0.13% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).