Nwi Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Sprint (S) by $3.75 Million as Stock Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Harber Asset Management Has Boosted by $5.43 Million Its Stake

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 4.86 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Partners With Scopeworker® On Multi-Billion Dollar 5G Deployment; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Debt at Sprint as Well as Lease Payments Supporting Spectrum Notes Are Expected to Receive Downstream Unsecured Guarantees From T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 25/05/2018 – Retaining Turnberry is part of a lobbying effort to secure federal approval for its merger with Sprint, according to the Journal; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: Sprint Gets OK for 800 MHz LTE Service Near L.A. Before Rebanding is Final

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 32,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 74,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $188.95. About 6.09M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ISSUES REPORT ON ENFORCING COMMUNITY STANDARDS; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE BOOSTED TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ISS said Facebook “has been somewhat responsive during the controversy, but shareholders should continue to closely monitor data privacy issues.”; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SAYS DRAWING TIGHTER LINES FOR HATE SPEECH IN ADS; 09/04/2018 – Facebook: As Zuck Heads to the Hill, #DeleteFacebook Chills — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Vietnam activists accuse Facebook of helping suppress dissent; 19/04/2018 – UK PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS IT WILL INTERVIEW ACADEMIC INVOLVED IN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, ALEKSANDR KOGAN, ON APRIL 24; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATES PRIVACY TOOLS, TO ALLOW USERS TO DELETE DATA; 06/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t actually committed to privacy, says a business school professor; 22/03/2018 – HomelandMinority: Thompson Requests Facebook Election Security Briefing

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20,922 shares to 838,871 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 56,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,672 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

