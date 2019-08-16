Nwi Management LP Stake In Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Was Has Increased; Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 835,829 shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE FOR BOTH MGM RESORTS AND MGP; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 26/04/2018 – No Dice for MGM Resorts International — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts: Total Consideration of $850 Million for Real Estate and Operations; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVPAR DECREASED 4.3% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S LAS VEGAS STRIP RESORTS

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 84,061 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 15/05/2018 – New Leaf Venture Partners Buys New 3.6% Position in Affimed; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53M shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. SALEM PAUL J had bought 800,000 shares worth $20.32M. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB) by 800,000 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $324.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 805,559 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Corp invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 391,179 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Appleton Prns Ma accumulated 0.07% or 19,461 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Putnam Lc owns 693,174 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 9,282 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 0% stake. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moors And Cabot accumulated 0.02% or 11,350 shares. State Street owns 20.29 million shares. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,479 shares.