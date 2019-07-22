Nwi Management LP Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) Position Upped by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services I (FIS) by 72.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,280 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25 million, up from 32,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $129.74. About 2.32 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30 million, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 7.90M shares traded or 56.03% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY SHR $0.77; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.74; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 28,891 shares to 6,054 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,415 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 488,730 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 144,054 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Finance Svcs reported 1,940 shares. The New York-based Bessemer Securities has invested 0.27% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Hap Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 2.19% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,993 shares. 6,528 are owned by Profund Advsr Limited Liability. Meritage Ltd Partnership reported 2.72M shares stake. Tower Research Capital (Trc) invested in 0.06% or 8,770 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,600 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Community State Bank Na holds 0% or 150 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated holds 0% or 451 shares.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FIS Announces Proposed Offerings of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Launches Industry-First Job Board to Connect Benefits Recipients with Jobs, Employers with Tax Credits – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Today: FIS and Worldpay Merge to Create Payments Giant – Motley Fool” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equities (Call) by 20.00M shares to 23.00 million shares, valued at $585.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. On Friday, February 8 West W Gilbert sold $1.06 million worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 21,000 shares. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, January 28.