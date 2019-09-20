Nwi Management LP Raised Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Position by $1.41 Million; Stock Price Declined; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Stake as Share Value Rose

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 321,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.32M, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 896,245 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT 2019E AIRCRAFT DELEVERIES EQUATE TO LESS THAN 10 PCT CAPACITY GROWTH IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 12/04/2018 – More Caribbean, More Go! Spirit Airlines Celebrates New Service to Cap-Haïtien; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 12/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SPIRIT AIRLINES AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24; 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines to Become First Ultra-Low Cost Carrier in the Americas to Offer Wi-Fi

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.64M, down from 241,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.37. About 239,416 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 38,000 shares to 224,204 shares, valued at $25.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2019 Structures Awards: Florida CBRE broker wins Dealmaker of the Year Award – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Camden Property Trust Named as One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Camden CEO Ric Campo named chairman of Port Houston Commission – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CPT shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 86.18 million shares or 0.38% less from 86.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0.03% or 47,195 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 493,300 shares. Usca Ria Limited holds 0.16% or 5,550 shares. Baltimore invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Franklin Res holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 199,555 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). State Common Retirement Fund holds 181,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 6,711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 40,048 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company owns 22,858 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.04% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 1.42 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 566,891 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc owns 67,315 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 21.56 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equities (Call) by 216,000 shares to 384,200 shares, valued at $33.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. The insider Wiggins Rocky bought 176 shares worth $7,501. Another trade for 2,375 shares valued at $99,584 was made by Christie Edward M III on Tuesday, July 30.