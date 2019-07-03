Nwi Management LP Raised Its United Continental Holdings (UAL) Holding by $4.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Stock Value Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 100.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 14,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,490 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 14,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $90.67. About 1.58M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES-INCREASING SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON’S GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT&HAVANA’S JOSÉ MARTÍ; 27/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – WILL EXTEND SEASONAL SERVICE BETWEEN SAN FRANCISCO AND AUCKLAND TO YEAR-ROUND BEGINNING APRIL 2019; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N SAYS CFO ANDREW LEVY STEPPING DOWN; 13/03/2018 – United Continental: 1Q Revenue Improving in All Regions; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UP 4.5% TO 5.5%; 24/05/2018 – United Airlines, owner of puppy that died in overhead bin reach settlement

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 75,825 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 202,799 are held by British Columbia Management Corporation. 32,134 were accumulated by Palladium Prtn Ltd. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8,889 shares. Brighton Jones Llc owns 2,558 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Llc invested in 0.66% or 5.88 million shares. Bain Capital Public Equity Mgmt Ltd invested in 4.2% or 276,757 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.52% or 20,730 shares. Cutter Communications Brokerage Inc reported 2,490 shares. Wafra holds 131,588 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Independent Investors Incorporated has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ifrah Financial accumulated 3,865 shares. Freestone Limited Liability Company invested in 25,579 shares. Psagot Investment House has invested 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 45,752 shares to 123,178 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,542 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

