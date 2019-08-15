Nwi Management LP Position In United Continental Holdings (UAL) Was Has Lifted; As Newmont Mng (NEM) Valuation Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 893,521 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96 million, up from 498,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.05M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.58. About 464,912 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 7,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Capital stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 18,527 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund invested 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 243,132 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Ww Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,183 shares. J Goldman And LP reported 0.35% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bankshares Of Mellon stated it has 2.79 million shares. Td Asset Management owns 327,630 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation accumulated 54,374 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares to 810,000 shares, valued at $55.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 749,917 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $54.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 39,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,417 shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 519,080 shares. Moreover, Knightsbridge Asset Ltd has 5.41% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Amp Capital reported 155,786 shares. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 20,748 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 6.77 million shares. Greatmark Ptnrs owns 7,590 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Advsrs Asset has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 73,500 were accumulated by Adams Natural Fund Incorporated. U S Global has invested 0.43% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Stifel Corporation accumulated 162,410 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Ser holds 62,405 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Management Corp has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Kentucky Retirement invested in 23,288 shares.