Nwi Management LP Position in Microsoft (CRM) Lifted by $28.00 Million as Share Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $35.69 Million

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.18M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 417,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.51M, down from 632,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook data- NYT; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’ SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in w; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg hints that Facebook has considered a paid version; 11/04/2018 – Joe Barton Discusses Paul Ryan and Facebook Hearing (Video); 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica stage-managed Kenyan president’s campaigns – UK TV; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IS PILOTING ADMIN SUPPORT , DEDICATED PLACE FOR ADMINS TO REPORT AN ISSUE OR ASK A QUESTION AND GET A RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to testify in Congress as Facebook updates user privacy terms; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 28/03/2018 – Wieser, Cakmak on Facebook Missteps Post Information Breach (Video); 13/04/2018 – Rep. Delaney: AI Caucus Co-Chairs: Facebook Should Clarify Plans to Use AI, Address Bias and Privacy Concerns

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $130.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.32 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. 10,000 shares valued at $1.59M were sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares to 1.62 million shares, valued at $50.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.