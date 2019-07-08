Nwi Management LP Lowered T (TMUS) Position by $2.07 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Presima Has Decreased Its American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Stake as Valuation Rose

Presima Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 329,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 706,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.14. About 142,772 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 502,773 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Communities, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Where The Action Is: REITs Are Beating The Market – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Apartment REITs You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Real Estate In A Recession: Student Housing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on July, 22 after the close. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. ACC’s profit will be $72.75M for 22.71 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancshares reported 6,811 shares. Asset Management One Company Ltd stated it has 293,377 shares. Wright Invsts Ser reported 6,782 shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc stated it has 27,873 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 0.02% or 35,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 215,509 shares stake. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Co has 0.03% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 378,042 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited invested in 2.96M shares. The California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 63,569 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.22M for 19.24 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Ltd stated it has 78,346 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advisors invested 0.4% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Churchill Management Corp accumulated 29,614 shares. 43,605 are held by Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation. S Muoio And has invested 0.39% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 27,530 shares. Royal London Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,774 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has 0.66% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 111,561 shares. Camarda Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 48 shares. British Columbia Investment Management holds 0.03% or 59,828 shares. Ent Finance Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 51,698 shares. Weik reported 0.35% stake. Nordea Mgmt owns 14,493 shares.