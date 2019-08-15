Nwi Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined; Bowling Portfolio Management Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Has Lowered by $1.56 Million

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.99% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 1.12M shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 34.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 15,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 28,789 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 43,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $125.58. About 1.19M shares traded or 64.58% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equities (Call) by 20.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 23.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 2.74% or 140,000 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 33,519 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 247,719 are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Numerixs Invest Techs has 16,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 57,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Serv Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 143,321 shares. Prudential invested in 230,857 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 13,172 shares. Bowling Port Lc has 0.15% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 34,123 shares. Sei holds 0% or 1,990 shares. Pnc Group Inc accumulated 3,437 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 2,004 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,460 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 6,167 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2,024 shares. Prudential Financial reported 114,224 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 98,711 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 700 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 54,362 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation owns 992 shares. Ima Wealth Inc has 164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 14,275 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 110,800 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 12,796 were reported by Paloma Management.

