Nwi Management LP Increases Stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU); As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stock Declined, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 58,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 888,100 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.72 million, down from 946,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 270,734 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO TAKE OVER FULL OWNERSHIP OF ENCORE+ FUND; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle Raises Dividend to 41c

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 EPS, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $140.81 million for 13.01 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 12,900 shares to 204,400 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 499,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Energy Corridor office building lands chemical company tenant – Houston Business Journal" on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "Triten Real Estate Partners, Radom Capital's MKT development signs first office tenant – Houston Business Journal" published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal" on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "AT&T Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for October – PRNewswire" published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Done deal: Commercial real estate giant JLL completes $1.8B acquisition of HFF – Houston Business Journal" with publication date: March 19, 2019.

