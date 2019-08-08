Nwi Management LP Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL) Lowered by $5.58 Million as Stock Price Declined; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Declined While Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Its Holding by $645,568

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 5.68M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.63. About 6.02M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2Q TRASM Up 1.5% to 3.5%; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/05/2018 – Bombardier commits to aero program after CSeries, Toronto land sale; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.24B for 14.85 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $675.65M for 4.87 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

