Nwi Management LP Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL) Lowered by $5.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Altria Group (MO) Position Maintained by Torray Llc

Torray Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 33,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 2.17M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 822,932 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AAL: 12% FUEL PRICE RISE LAST 2 WEEKS LED TO EPS GUIDE CUT; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 24/05/2018 – AAL ALSO CANCELS RETURN BRASILIA-MIAMI FLIGHT FRIDAY; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 5.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.63 per share. AAL’s profit will be $765.11 million for 4.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 230.77% EPS growth.