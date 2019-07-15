Nwi Management LP Has Upped Its Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stake by $600,000; Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Holding in Cott Que (COT) by $1.75 Million

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 748,260 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (COT) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 248,008 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 373,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 915,709 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares to 810,000 shares, valued at $55.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. COT’s profit will be $8.13M for 54.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -142.86% EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. 33,560 shares were bought by Harrington Thomas, worth $499,004 on Tuesday, February 26. 51,405 Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares with value of $764,701 were bought by Hinson Charles R..