Nwi Management LP Has Upped By $4.74 Million Its United Continental Holdings (UAL) Holding; Davidson D A & Company Has Boosted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding

Nwi Management Lp increased United Continental Holdings (UAL) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp acquired 60,000 shares as United Continental Holdings (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 375,000 shares with $29.92 million value, up from 315,000 last quarter. United Continental Holdings now has $22.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $87.63. About 1.16M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – United Continental April Consolidated Capacity (available Seat Miles) Up 6.1%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adj EPS $7.00-Adj EPS $8.50; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – NARROWING RANGE FROM FY CAPACITY GROWTH TO 4.5 – 5.5 PCT, FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 4-6 PCT; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 17/05/2018 – UNITED HAS TRAVEL WAIVERS FOR KONA, HILO FLIGHTS DUE TO VOLCANO; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency

Davidson D A & Company increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 9.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 19,915 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 230,926 shares with $11.18 million value, up from 211,011 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $78.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 11.97 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 3.08M shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moore Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 165,252 shares. B Riley Wealth has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,231 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com holds 10,408 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Korea accumulated 1.22M shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0.31% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Llc holds 0.08% or 224,100 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Comm holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 48,927 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited has 35,245 shares. Stearns Fin Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 7,355 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 659,231 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 14,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 10,553 shares to 20,483 valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 18,522 shares and now owns 464,684 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.