Nwi Management LP Has Trimmed Its T (TMUS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Paccar (PCAR) Market Value Declined, Menta Capital Cut Holding by $560,900

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 720,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.38 million, down from 810,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 729,147 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 41.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 11,097 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $795,000, down from 18,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 343,716 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR)

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.51 million for 10.68 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paccar (PCAR) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV), PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) – “Moving Forward, We Will Be Building Vehicles On Top Of Computers” – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 0.01% stake. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Wespac Advsrs Ltd Com has 2.01% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 37,678 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.09% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cleararc accumulated 5,160 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). 74,825 were reported by First Republic Invest Management. Fiduciary reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Cls Lc reported 101 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 22,327 shares. Stevens Limited Partnership accumulated 0.49% or 152,832 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors has 0.13% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 38,400 shares. National Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4,458 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management has 352,679 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 90,974 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8,964 shares to 18,064 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 11,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 20.21 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.