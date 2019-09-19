Nwi Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by $1.26 Million; Simulations Plus (SLP) Share Value Rose While Granite Investment Partners Decreased Position

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.31M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 326,554 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIM board members had expected change at top for months; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 31,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 36,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, down from 68,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $622.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 142,541 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 6.71 million shares or 1.05% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Ltd owns 0.36% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 29,076 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 7,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Limited Co invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Citigroup Incorporated has 3,347 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 40,708 shares. Pnc Services Inc holds 8,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 46,753 shares. Raymond James And reported 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Bailard has invested 0.01% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 10,823 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 42,700 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 7,700 shares. Punch Assoc Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 220,979 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs stated it has 960 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1,297 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 17,744 shares to 60,898 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 56,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 98.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equities (Call) by 216,000 shares to 384,200 shares, valued at $33.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Tech Select Sector Spdr G7 Eq (XLK).