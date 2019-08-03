Nwi Management LP Has Raised Its Holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) as Share Price Rose; Nike (NKE) Stake Maintained by Factory Mutual Insurance Company

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GREATER CHINA TOTAL REVENUE $1,336 MLN VS $1,075 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 557,446 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 150,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.28M shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $121.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,600 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).