Nwi Management LP Has Lowered Its T (TMUS) Stake by $2.07 Million as Shares Rose; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Trimmed Position

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 44.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 19,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 24,596 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 44,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 1.03 million shares traded or 39.88% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 23,748 shares to 147,800 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 47,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance" on May 18, 2019

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "AT&T's (T) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 24, 2019

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.