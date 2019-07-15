Nwi Management LP Has Lowered Its T (TMUS) Position by $2.07 Million; Share Price Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Market Value Rose, Azimuth Capital Management Lowered Position

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $79.34. About 2.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 66,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,563 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 131,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 2.90 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 09, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Intel – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.09B for 25.48 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 7,578 shares to 110,454 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 52,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Int’l Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T Stock Might Be the Cheapest Streaming/5G Play out There – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INCY, LIN, TMUS – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “”Merger Monday” Returns: Pfizer Buying Array, T-Mobile-Sprint on Ice? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Augments Spectrum Capacity for Extensive 5G Rollouts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.21 million for 20.24 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.