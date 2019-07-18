Nwi Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) by $960,000; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 507,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.98 million, down from 3.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.14. About 10.10 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.69M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.37M, down from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 956,177 shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ JetBlue Airways Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBLU); 06/03/2018 JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1,754 MLN, UP 9.6 PCT; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote to Bring Second Union to Airline; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q EPS 27c; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amends Previous Order for Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 17,107 shares to 48,569 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 269,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Com invested in 3% or 95,293 shares. Southeast Asset stated it has 12,676 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 249,865 shares. Markel Corp reported 412,300 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Incorporated Or has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whitnell & holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 48,575 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag A And Incorporated has invested 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newbrook LP reported 394,706 shares. Bluestein R H And, a Michigan-based fund reported 486,803 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co accumulated 53,736 shares or 3.5% of the stock. General American invested 4.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anderson Hoagland & accumulated 4.26% or 60,518 shares. Family Firm reported 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $29.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelliam Invest Lp invested 3.31% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Prelude Cap Ltd Liability owns 16,555 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Techs stated it has 40,800 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 2,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 499,145 shares. Moreover, Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 300 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 2,510 shares. Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability owns 78,900 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Limited has invested 0.9% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Gateway Advisers Ltd invested in 0.02% or 134,683 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 206,818 shares. Ajo LP owns 6.68M shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. At Bank owns 32,288 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 754,106 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.38 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $168.58M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $45,450 activity.