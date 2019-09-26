Nwi Management LP Has Lifted Comcast (CMCSA) Holding by $15.12 Million; Share Value Declined; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lowered Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $397,500 as Share Value Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 32.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 7,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 16,370 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833,000, down from 24,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 295,829 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.03 million, up from 705,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 12.28 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/03/2018 – Mitch Rose Named Senior Vice President of Congressional and Federal Government Affairs, Comcast; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – NBC’s Tom Brokaw denies allegation of sexual impropriety in 1990s -reports; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 21/04/2018 – Thousands Of Volunteers “Make Change Happen” Across Florida On Comcast Cares Day; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Unconcerned About Regulatory Risk of Closing a Comcast-Fox Deal — Letter

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.75M for 55.88 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10,921 shares to 21,842 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 3.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Scotia Cap has 496,022 shares. Leavell Inv Management Inc accumulated 0.46% or 103,105 shares. British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.38% stake. Milestone Group reported 6,328 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zacks Mgmt holds 416,205 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cls Invs Limited Liability accumulated 26,045 shares. United Automobile Association reported 5.80M shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 3.55 million shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 2.83 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Lakeview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,738 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 302,051 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $38.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Select Sector Spdr G7 Eq (XLK) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).