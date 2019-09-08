Nwi Management LP Has Cut T (TMUS) Stake as Valuation Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Bb&T Has Upped Its Holding

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.60M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 4,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 81,679 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.27M, up from 77,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30 million for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.