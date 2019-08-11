Nwi Management LP Has Cut Stake in Sprint (S) by $3.75 Million; Timucuan Asset Management Raised Its Hexcel (HXL) Holding

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 8.16M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure to Remain Part of Sprint Senior Management Team; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Net $63M; 27/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware students experience renewable energy technology firsthand in 2018 Junior Solar Sprint model car; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 7,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 361,606 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equities (Call) by 20.00 million shares to 23.00M shares, valued at $585.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Davenport Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 11,923 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,800 shares. Korea invested in 0.01% or 240,600 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0% or 6,400 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 17.90M shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.25% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 100,000 shares. Covington stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Numerixs Investment Incorporated reported 36,000 shares stake. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1.11 million shares. Automobile Association owns 340,190 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Regions Finance Corp reported 433 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 631,923 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 156,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management, Delaware-based fund reported 4,460 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Ingalls & Snyder Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.03M shares. Opus Group has invested 0.32% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 4,740 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 0.1% or 15,612 shares. Scout Invests owns 291,587 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Lc has 0.02% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Hightower Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 6,909 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 25,377 shares.

