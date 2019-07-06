Nwi Management LP Has Boosted Its Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stake by $600,000 as Shares Declined; Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Share Value Rose While Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Its Holding by $22.51 Million

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 6.22% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 2.17 million shares traded or 128.48% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 5.13M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 23/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: #BREAKING: Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May arrested at Kinder Morgan protest site. Updated story; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.67M for 22.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 46,912 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 41,566 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 2.35M shares. Alexandria Lc invested 0.41% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Adams Asset Advsrs Limited Com has 0.37% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 139,772 shares. Sabal invested in 1.26M shares. Samson Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 556,616 shares or 13.37% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 259,586 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Laffer has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Sg Americas Lc reported 244,891 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 3.02 million shares. Parsec Financial owns 670,199 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. 32,132 are held by Northrock Prtn Llc. National Registered Advisor Incorporated reported 10,907 shares. Cannell Peter B stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 150,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).