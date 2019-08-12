Nwi Management LP Has Boosted Its Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Position by $2.65 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Slm (SLM) Share Value Declined, Holder Selz Capital Lifted Its Holding

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The hedge fund held 770,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 1.94 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 12/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Sallie Mae Bank $670m No-Grow Student Loan ABS; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $5.0 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New Jobs in Delaware; 18/04/2018 – College Planning Tour Earns Sallie Mae 2018 Financial Marketing Award; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 10/05/2018 – SLM Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Reports 6.4% Stake in SLM Corp; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM to BB+ From BB; 08/05/2018 – SLM at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 291,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.01 million shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Airlines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAVE); 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – CO MAY PAY NET PURCHASE PRICES OF AIRCRAFT USING AVAILABLE CASH OR FINANCE PURCHASE OF ANY OR ALL OF AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/04/2018 – SAVE TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT CURRENTLY OPERATED UNDER LEASE; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt owns 8,235 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). 142 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp. Fmr Llc holds 0.06% or 8.92M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 0% or 14,434 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 103,200 shares. Chou Assoc Mgmt reported 1.1% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 29,991 shares stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 14,194 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 31,100 shares in its portfolio. 24,813 were accumulated by Trexquant Inv L P. Altimeter Capital Mngmt LP holds 225,000 shares. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 37,500 shares to 322,500 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerg Mark Hh (EMB) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,885 activity. Christie Edward M III had bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30. Gardner H. McIntyre also bought $104,800 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) on Wednesday, July 31.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 85,000 shares to 455,900 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).