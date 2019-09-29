Nwi Management LP Decreased Its Stake in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $1.17 Million as Valuation Declined; Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (Put) (MMYT) Position by $835,200

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 277,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48 million, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.23 million shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (Put) (MMYT) by 451.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 34,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 149,772 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Put) by 186,600 shares to 78,200 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Call) (NYSE:DBD) by 289,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (Call) (NYSE:CMN).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35 million for 15.18 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 14,973 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Whitebox Advisors Limited holds 0.02% or 26,122 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company reported 42,590 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 994,261 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 150,488 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 638 shares. Bamco New York invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 52,865 shares. Nwi Ltd Partnership owns 277,500 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 13,133 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc holds 10,000 shares.