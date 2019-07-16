Nwi Management LP Decreased Its Position in Boyd Gaming (BYD) by $1.01 Million; Thomas White International LTD Trimmed Stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) as Shares Rose

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 659,241 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 126,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 271 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 126,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Companhia De Sanemento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 921,402 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 09/04/2018 – SABESP GOT NOTE FROM LAZARD ON SHAREHOLDERS’ HOLDING TO 5.06%; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 02/05/2018 – SABESP: NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $173.20M for 13.59 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb Seguridade Participacoes Adr (BBSEY) by 88,244 shares to 381,796 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc Adr by 16,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $63.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Equities (Call).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.46M for 14.09 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.