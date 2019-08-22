Nwi Management LP Decreased Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake by $1.01 Million as Share Price Declined; Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Holder M Kraus & Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 322,500 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 236,028 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD)

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51M, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 671,071 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,862.83 up 29.56 points – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of MCHP August 16th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Microchip Technology Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Inc stated it has 1,506 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2.55 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 131,857 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 10,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America stated it has 683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assets Inv Ltd has 0.39% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 29,060 shares. 148,494 are held by Harber Asset Management Ltd. Jnba Fincl holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc holds 2,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Llc invested in 3,193 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Lpl Lc owns 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 42,397 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 28,133 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 334,525 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.94% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 39,730 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 51,000 shares to 291,000 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU).