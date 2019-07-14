Nwi Management LP Cut Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL) as Shares Rose; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Valuation Rose, Samlyn Capital Has Upped Position

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.30 million, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95 million shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Names Michael Huerta to Board; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: OPTIMISTIC HIGHER FUEL WON’T BE A CHALLENGE IN LONG RUN; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q CASM-Ex Items Up About 4%; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 16/04/2018 – Minnesota DOL: Delta Air Lines receives safety, health award from MNOSHA, recognized April 17; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 57.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 348,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 954,282 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29M, up from 605,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $112.97. About 895,495 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO – CONFIRMS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q Net $71.4M; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 24/04/2018 – Lake Cty Record: Tractor Supply breaks ground; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 163,424 shares to 331,858 shares, valued at $29.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 634,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,840 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $63.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.