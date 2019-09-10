Nwi Management LP Cut Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Stake by $960,000; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Upped Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stake by $312,975

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 6,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 48,053 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 41,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 979,869 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The hedge fund held 3.69M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.37 million, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 1.18 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways invests in JetBlue-backed private jet company after American Airlines rebuff; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: `DEFINITELY’ WILL MAKE DECISION THIS YR ON EMBRAER E190S; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE CEO HAYES COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Capacity Increased 5.3%; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Capacity Up 3.3%; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue: James Hnat, Secretary, General Counsel, to Retire June 30; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Load Factor Was 89.0%; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Capacity Up 5%-7%; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue has ramped up its premium service to the West Coast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 639,403 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 5,852 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 5,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 40,600 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Ltd Com reported 2,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com holds 8,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 220,566 shares. Ejf Llc owns 229,663 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 15,583 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has 845,070 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 25,473 shares. James Investment Research holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 112 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Twin Cap Mngmt invested in 103,110 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com holds 14,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 2,511 shares to 617 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,751 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM) by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $63.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Equities (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 60,058 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Eqis Cap Management invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has 0.06% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 271,625 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 326,441 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 399,970 shares. American Intl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc has 0.44% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Disciplined Growth Mn has invested 1.38% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 81,515 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Pitcairn invested 0.04% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).