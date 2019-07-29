NWF Group PLC (LON:NWF) “Buy” Rating Reconfirmed at Peel Hunt; MEDX HOLDINGS (MEDH) Sellers Increased By 720.69% Their Shorts

MEDX HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:MEDH) had an increase of 720.69% in short interest. MEDH’s SI was 47,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 720.69% from 5,800 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.88% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0078. About 82,998 shares traded. MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Today, Monday morning, NWF Group PLC (LON:NWF) stock “Buy” was reconfirmed at Peel Hunt in a note.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and distribution business that delivers feed, food, and fuel in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 80.73 million GBP. The companyÂ’s Feeds segment makes and sells animal feed and other agricultural products. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s Food segment is involved in warehousing and distributing ambient grocery and other products to supermarket and other retail distribution centers.

The stock increased 0.36% or GBX 0.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 165.6. About 119 shares traded. NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. The company has market cap of $105,613. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. It has a 1.56 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016.

